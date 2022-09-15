BOLT (BOLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.07 Million

BOLT (BOLT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $82,634.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 897.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,760.01 or 0.08885859 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00837858 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035106 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOLT’s official website is bolt.global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

BOLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

