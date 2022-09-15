Boson Protocol Price Down 6.3% This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $22.49 million and $817,907.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol launched on March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 coins. Boson Protocol’s official website is bosonprotocol.io. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.”

