BOX (NYSE:BOX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOX. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -103.58 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

Insider Transactions at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BOX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,400 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BOX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 115.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 60,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.