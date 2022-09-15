Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78.

Insider Activity

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $189,230.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,171,451 over the last ninety days. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth about $1,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 215.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Braze by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after buying an additional 298,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.