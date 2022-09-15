Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 25,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 350,310 shares.The stock last traded at $37.06 and had previously closed at $43.58.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Braze

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $461,261.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,120.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $461,261.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,120.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,171,451. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in Braze during the first quarter valued at $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze during the second quarter valued at $63,235,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the first quarter valued at $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $68,082,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

