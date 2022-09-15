Bread Reaches Market Cap of $499,479.18 (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $499,479.18 and $414.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,795.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00060921 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005499 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00064975 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00076740 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bread Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.