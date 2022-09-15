Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Price Target Raised to €98.00

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €96.00 ($97.96) to €98.00 ($100.00) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank upgraded Brenntag to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Brenntag from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.32. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.

About Brenntag

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Brenntag will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

