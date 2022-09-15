Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 17,850.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Trading Down 0.7 %

Brenntag stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brenntag will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brenntag from €96.00 ($97.96) to €98.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank upgraded Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Brenntag from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

