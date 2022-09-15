Brenton Karl Ahrens Sells 15,000 Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) Director Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,988.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brenton Karl Ahrens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $34,800.00.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iterum Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.