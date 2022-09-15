Brick & Kyle Associates Has $4.73 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brick & Kyle Associates lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

