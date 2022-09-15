Bright Union Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,049.00 (BRIGHT)

Bright Union (BRIGHT) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Bright Union has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Bright Union has a total market capitalization of $224,963.21 and approximately $17,049.00 worth of Bright Union was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bright Union coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 490.4% against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.
Bright Union Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Bright Union
