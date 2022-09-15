Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Sells $296,600.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brinker International Price Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 250.6% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,424 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,261,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Brinker International by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 353,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.74.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.