Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT at $158.22

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.22.

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $106.61 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.