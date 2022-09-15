Brokerages Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) PT at C$50.39

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CSFB lifted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ATCO to C$49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ATCO Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$47.18 on Monday. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$40.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.46. The company has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATCO

ATCO Company Profile

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$47.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$358,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,526,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,267,973,200.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,750.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading

