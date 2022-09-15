Brokerages Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Price Target at $15.33

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AYLA opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Trading of Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,749.29% and a negative return on equity of 131.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

