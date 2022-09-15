Brokerages Set Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target at $28.78

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $6.75 to $4.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Shares of AYRWF opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.28 million and a PE ratio of -9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

