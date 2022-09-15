Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT at $159.72

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $96.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.086 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

