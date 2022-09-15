Brokerages Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target at $138.00

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock opened at $119.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 277.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,497 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

