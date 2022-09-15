Brokerages Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Price Target at $86.00

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.97.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.