Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) PT at $126.19

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 814,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,950,000 after buying an additional 134,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $94.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average is $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.