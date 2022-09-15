Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price at $97.44

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.44.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBG. Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Hub Group
In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hub Group Price Performance
HUBG stock opened at $76.18 on Monday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.89.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
