Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price at $97.44

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBG. Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hub Group

In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG stock opened at $76.18 on Monday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.89.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.