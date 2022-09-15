Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Target Price at $24.40

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. FMR LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after buying an additional 1,758,075 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IMAX by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,169,000 after buying an additional 223,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 212,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. IMAX has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $905.37 million, a PE ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 1.32.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

