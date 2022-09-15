Brokerages Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) PT at $20.86

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

JRONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance

Shares of JRONY opened at $45.94 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

