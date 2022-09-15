Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Target Price at GBX 604.67

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 604.67 ($7.31).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.49) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Lancashire Stock Up 0.8 %

LRE opened at GBX 540.50 ($6.53) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 458.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 419.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.14) and a one year high of GBX 617.50 ($7.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.44.

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

About Lancashire

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

