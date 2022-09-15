Brokerages Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Target Price at $45.33

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

LOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 339,834 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $208.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

