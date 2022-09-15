Brokerages Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT at $73.18

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

