Brokerages Set Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Target Price at $48.21

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $43.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

