Brokerages Set Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) PT at $283.10

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $238.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

