Brokerages Set Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target at $89.25

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

