Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $120.19

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.19.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 105.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 574,133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $61,242,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $94.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

