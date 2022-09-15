Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

PTVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 59,311 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

