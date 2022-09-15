Brokerages Set Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) PT at $67.03

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMMNY. UBS Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $23.60 on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

