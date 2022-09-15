Brokerages Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Target Price at $25.83

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

SHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 75.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,342,000 after buying an additional 1,083,900 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,770,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

