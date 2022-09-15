Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Target Price at $142.00

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.21. Allstate has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

