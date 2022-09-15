Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT at $61.33

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,988,000 after buying an additional 1,704,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,245,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,165,000 after buying an additional 522,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $41.49 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.