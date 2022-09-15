Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT at $61.33

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group
In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $41.49 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
