Brokerages Set Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT at $10.33

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Theravance Biopharma

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $132,605.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 2.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 65,935 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of TBPH opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $717.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.66. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.