Brokerages Set Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Price Target at GBX 378.20

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 378.20 ($4.57).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.26) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trainline from GBX 354 ($4.28) to GBX 420 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.85) to GBX 371 ($4.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trainline

In other Trainline news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.62), for a total value of £38,574 ($46,609.47).

Trainline Stock Up 1.2 %

About Trainline

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 368.80 ($4.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 416.69 ($5.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -142.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 363 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 300.61.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

