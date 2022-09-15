Brokerages Set Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Price Target at GBX 378.20

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 378.20 ($4.57).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.26) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trainline from GBX 354 ($4.28) to GBX 420 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.85) to GBX 371 ($4.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trainline
In other Trainline news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.62), for a total value of £38,574 ($46,609.47).
About Trainline
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
