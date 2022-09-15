Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Price Target at $55.39

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,564,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after acquiring an additional 816,291 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR opened at $45.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

