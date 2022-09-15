Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Price Target at $55.39

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,564,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after acquiring an additional 816,291 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Price Performance

UDR opened at $45.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.