Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Target Price at $54.14

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.38.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:VIR opened at $21.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $58.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,741. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after acquiring an additional 802,652 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,261 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 495.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
