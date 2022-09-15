Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Target Price at $54.14

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $21.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,741. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after acquiring an additional 802,652 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,261 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 495.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

