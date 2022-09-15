Brokerages Set Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Price Target at $39.75

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,433,000 after buying an additional 817,627 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after buying an additional 437,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,122,000 after buying an additional 349,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,884,000 after acquiring an additional 307,308 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

