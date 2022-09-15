Brokers Issue Forecasts for Legacy Housing Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Legacy Housing in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LEGH. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth about $131,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 19.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 181.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 62,925 shares in the last quarter. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.