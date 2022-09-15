Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,431,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,733 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.12% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $227,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

