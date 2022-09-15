Bryan, Garnier & Co Initiates Coverage on ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF)

Stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a 160.00 price target on the stock.

ALK-Abelló A/S Stock Performance

Shares of AKBLF opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. ALK-Abelló A/S has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $512.00.

About ALK-Abelló A/S

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including house dust mite, grass, tree, ragweed, and Japanese cedar.

