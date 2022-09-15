Bryan, Garnier & Co Initiates Coverage on ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF)

Stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a 160.00 price target on the stock.
ALK-Abelló A/S Stock Performance
Shares of AKBLF opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. ALK-Abelló A/S has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $512.00.
About ALK-Abelló A/S
