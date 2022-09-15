Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 6,300 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $151,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $460.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $88.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 55.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 58,896 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $1,154,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 14.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 50.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Articles

