Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 75,414 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $542,226.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hallador Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $196.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st.
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.
