Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 75,414 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $542,226.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $196.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,108,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 797,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 136,092 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

