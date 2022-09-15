BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Lifted to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC raised BT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.43.

BT Group Stock Performance

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

