Bunicorn (BUNI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $612.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $77,445.22 and approximately $612.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 684.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.16 or 0.12486650 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00836391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035228 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Bunicorn Coin Trading

