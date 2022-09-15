Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,872 ($22.62).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,070 ($25.01) to GBX 2,080 ($25.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,760.50 ($21.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,738.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,672.70. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06). The stock has a market cap of £6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1,845.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burberry Group

Burberry Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 49,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,619 ($19.56), for a total transaction of £793,909.03 ($959,290.76).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

