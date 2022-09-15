Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,872 ($22.62).
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,070 ($25.01) to GBX 2,080 ($25.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Burberry Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,760.50 ($21.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,738.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,672.70. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06). The stock has a market cap of £6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1,845.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Burberry Group
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
