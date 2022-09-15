Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,793,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $137.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.88. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.83. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $314.71.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

