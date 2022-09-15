Burp (BURP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $291,362.38

Burp (BURP) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Burp has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Burp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Burp has a market capitalization of $291,362.38 and approximately $52,681.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,163.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056125 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012459 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065078 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00076520 BTC.

Burp Profile

BURP is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Burp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burp using one of the exchanges listed above.

